Antezzo wants to keep working

To the Editor:

As a Town Council member, I voted independently, did my own research, and considered what was best for the taxpayers of Stratford.  I did not follow orders on how to vote.  So – the Mayor actually listed my name among Council members you should not vote for.

Mayor John Harkins said our sewer rates would go up if we kept our plant.  We voted no sale.  Our sewer fees went down from $450 to $396.  Homeowners saved $54 in sewer fees for each of the past two years.  We are also going forward with neglected projects such as six pump station upgrades and renovations.

On Primary Day, Sept. 12, please vote for me. I will continue to work for you.  Thank you.

Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo

7th District Town Councilman

