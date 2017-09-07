Downtown Market set for Sept. 17

The second annual Downtown Market CT, an outdoor juried show, sponsored by the Stratford Economic Development Commission and the Stratford Arts Commission will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Colonial Square, 2420 Main Street in Stratford.

The event will feature close to 50 crafters, artisans, painters, photographers, potters, wood artists and textile makers. In addition, there will be music, theatre, and activities for children. Attendees may also enjoy lunch, ice-cream, sushi and Mexican fare at restaurants in Stratford Center and Station House Square.

Rain date is Sept. 24. Free parking is available at the Stratford Railway Station.

To learn more about Downtown Market CT, look the show up on Facebook or view vendor offerings and show information at downtownmarketct.com.