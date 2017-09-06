Town seeks public input on Stratford Center

The Town of Stratford invites residents, local businesses and other stakeholders to two open houses hosted by the Town’s Transit Oriented Development Subcommittee regarding Stratford Center. The first open house will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Mill River Country Club, 4567 Main Street, Stratford. The second is Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Birdseye Center, 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford, (Room 110).

At the open house, the Town of Stratford’s Transit Oriented Development Subcommittee will solicit the public’s feedback on Stratford Center and the potential for redevelopment scenarios at the former Center School site. The format of the open house is informal, interactive and inclusive and attendees are welcome to stop by at their convenience for a few minutes or to attend the full open house.

To ensure that all interested parties and members of the public have an opportunity to participate, the open house will provide a series of “stations” for Town residents, the business community and other relevant stakeholders to discuss Stratford Center as well as voice their opinions on potential development scenarios of the former Center School site.

The open house is a result of the Town of Stratford’s $200,000 Transit Oriented Development Planning Grant awarded to the Town in 2015 by the State of Connecticut Office of Policy & Management.

For more information contact Amy Knorr, Economic Development supervisor at 203-381-1351 or visit townofstratford.com.