Stratford Star

Bic Retirees meeting Sept. 12

By HAN Network on September 5, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Bic Retirees meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m., at American Legion Hall, Grassy Hill Road, Orange.

There will be coffee and donuts.

For more information, contact Pat Rua, president 203-283-5581.

Related posts:

  1. Bic Retirees hold meeting
  2. Bic retirees hold meeting
  3. Crystal needs a home
  4. Two Roads hosts Shore 2 The Pour beach race

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Obituary: James A. Dennean III, 60, of Colchester, Vt. Next Post Author Wendy Walker’s new release at Trumbull Library
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress