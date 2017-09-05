Obituary: James A. Dennean III, 60, of Colchester, Vt.

James A. Dennean III, age 60, of Colchester, Vt., previously of Stratford, CT, died suddenly on Sunday, August 27, 2017 in Colchester, Vt.

Jimmy was born January 22, 1957 in the Bronx, beloved son of Anne (Sullivan) Dennean of Stratford and the late James A. Dennean Jr.

Jim was a carpenter by trade and a caregiver at heart. He loved some things passionately: his children and grandchildren, his mother, the Grateful Dead, the NY Giants, the Baltimore Orioles and the beautiful state of Vermont.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his children, James A. Dennean IV and his wife Karen of Seattle, Leigh Ann Dennean and Kevin LaForce of Burlington. He also leaves his treasured grandchildren, Valentine and James Dennean V, Michael Francis, Lily May, Kylee May, and Jace LaForce; siblings Joanne and husband John Wickson, Clare and husband Kevin Rogers and Peter Dennean; nieces and nephews, Jessica Kodzik, Peter Kopchik, Patrick Marro, Anthony Marro and Alicia Condon, Cassandra Marro and Nick Ciambriello, Daniel Dennean and Kirsten Dennean; great nephew, Caleb Kodzik; aunts, Joan Whalen and Jean Breiner along with many cousins and friends.

All will miss him dearly and are very happy he is now at peace.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial mass on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. by meeting directly in St. James Church, 2070 Main St, Stratford. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with Jimmy’s family after mass at a location to be announced.

