The Stratford Woman’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center.

The club has helped many other organizations and projects in the Town of Stratford, including scholarships to both Stratford and Bunnell High Schools. The club is always looking for new and interesting projects, and would entertain any ideas and prospective new members.

For more information email [email protected] or call 203-520-0904.