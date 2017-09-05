Stratford Star

Hoydick ready to get going

By Stratford Star on September 5, 2017

To the Editor:

Our town of Stratford is at an important crossroads, and we need a return to civility and stability in the government at Town Hall. With my energy and experience, I am ready to hit the ground running, and make a difference for Stratford. But I need your help first.

As a lifelong Stratford resident, and the endorsed Republican candidate for mayor, I am proud to work together with our endorsed Republican candidates to make Stratford a better place to live, work and raise a family. Our plan includes keeping local property taxes as low as possible and making our town more affordable.

I am a product of Stratford from my childhood to the present – it is where my husband Paul and I settled to raise our three daughters, all of whom went through the Stratford public school system. I will work hard to ensure that children, parents and teachers have the best possible resources for a first class education.

I will also ensure that during these challenging times our public safety officials and first-responders have the tools they need to keep our communities, and themselves, safe.

Our team plans to enhance local economic development to expand our tax base, while completing important and essential projects like the cleanup and revitalization of the Army Engine Plant, the proposed Exit 33 access on Interstate 95, and the cleanup of the Raymark soil contamination.

But before I can get to work for you at Town Hall, I need your help. As the endorsed Republican candidate, I need your support and your vote in the Sept. 12 primary. Please come out to support our endorsed team so we can get to work for Stratford!

Laura R. Hoydick

Republican candidate for mayor

 

  • Greg Cann

    Laura, it is possible that John Harkin’s elected position with ALEC was a distraction that hindered his optimal performance as our town’s Mayor. Given the position of State Representative is even more demanding of one’s time & attention, will you commit to resigning from that office if elected as town’s Mayor? nTown Charter 1.2 Duties of Mayor. “The Mayor shall be a full-time paid position and he or she shall not engage in any other employment during his or her term of office.”

    • Frank Parady

      If we understand that the WPCA fiasco was from the ALEC playbook, then there has been much distraction going on around here. Too many times, too many lies have been told to explain things away. A leaner, more activist approach to being mayor is in our future. And the BOE should be under a microscope!

  • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

    “Our plan includes keeping local property taxes AS LOW AS POSSIBLE and making our town more affordable”. This statement in and of itself should make people Not vote for you as it is open ended and leaves nothing to the imagination. Harkins thinks that another mil increase is keeping taxes as low as possible too, directly in opposition to the constituency’s opinion, and we all know where the group of endorsed candidates you refer to stand on audit of the BOE and increased funding without accountability. Anyone who wants true change and accountability with lowered property taxes and decreased non essential administrative costs, should vote democratic! Joe Paul!

    • Alta Vista

      Lorraine: Than you for posting the facts about our local school system. nnDespite being literally flooded with money u2013 they no longer count it, they just weigh it on a truck scale u2013 a C+ rating? The entire BOE needs replacing, starting with Ms. Robinson.

