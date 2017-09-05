Hoydick ready to get going

Our town of Stratford is at an important crossroads, and we need a return to civility and stability in the government at Town Hall. With my energy and experience, I am ready to hit the ground running, and make a difference for Stratford. But I need your help first.
As a lifelong Stratford resident, and the endorsed Republican candidate for mayor, I am proud to work together with our endorsed Republican candidates to make Stratford a better place to live, work and raise a family. Our plan includes keeping local property taxes as low as possible and making our town more affordable.
I am a product of Stratford from my childhood to the present – it is where my husband Paul and I settled to raise our three daughters, all of whom went through the Stratford public school system. I will work hard to ensure that children, parents and teachers have the best possible resources for a first class education.
I will also ensure that during these challenging times our public safety officials and first-responders have the tools they need to keep our communities, and themselves, safe.
Our team plans to enhance local economic development to expand our tax base, while completing important and essential projects like the cleanup and revitalization of the Army Engine Plant, the proposed Exit 33 access on Interstate 95, and the cleanup of the Raymark soil contamination.
But before I can get to work for you at Town Hall, I need your help. As the endorsed Republican candidate, I need your support and your vote in the Sept. 12 primary. Please come out to support our endorsed team so we can get to work for Stratford!
Laura R. Hoydick
Republican candidate for mayor