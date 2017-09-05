Stratford Star

Two charged in Labor Day deli burglary

By Melvin Mason on September 5, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Two Bridgeport men are facing burglary and larceny charges in connection with a robbery at the Pickle Barrel Deli.

Josue Rivera-Suarez

Paul Thompson, 21, and Josue Rivera-Suarez, 26, were charged on Monday by Stratford Police with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree possession of burglary tools.

Police said Thompson, Rivera-Suarez and a third man broke into the Pickle Barrel, located at 1889 Main St., at about 2:35 a.m. Monday and stole a cash register valued at approximately $900 and a case valued at $130. Police said the men then fled the scene in a gray van.

Paul Thompson

Police reviewed surveillance footage and notified police departments in surrounding towns. Police said the men were taken into custody after a brief attempt to flee from Fairfield and Bridgeport officers who found the vehicle.

Thompson and Rivera-Suarez were each ordered held on $20,000 bond and are ordered to appear on Sept. 11 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

 

