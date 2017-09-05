Latin Music Fest kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

The Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting their 12th annual Latin Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 6 p.m., at Paradise Green, Main Street, Stratford. Rain date is Sept. 17.

The main sponsors of the event are The Mayor’s Golf tournament and Milford Bank.

Groups and bands to participate in the festival are Stratford High School band, Orquesta Afinke with Latin Rhythm Studio salsa dancers, Park City Music (Marcos Torres & Edwin Rivera), Flamenco Dancers with Melinda Marquez Dance Studio, Bomba Dancers — Movimiento Cultural Afro-Continental, Inc., a folkloric group, Quincy Davis — Baila Conmigo dancers. Puerto Rican parade of Fairfield County Cultural Pageant’s Royal and Honor Court will be performing a Puerto Rican dance (La Plena).

There also will be food vendors from various Hispanic/Latino countries, American food, resource tables, local merchant tables, activities for children and more. All flags from Spanish-speaking countries will be displayed.

For more information, visit hispanicheritageofstratford.com.