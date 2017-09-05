Stratford Star

Latin Music Fest kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

By Stratford Star on September 5, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford  Hispanic Heritage Committee will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting their 12th annual Latin Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 6 p.m., at Paradise Green, Main Street, Stratford. Rain date is Sept. 17.

The main sponsors of the event are The Mayor’s Golf tournament and Milford Bank.

Groups and bands to participate in the festival are Stratford High School band, Orquesta Afinke with Latin Rhythm Studio salsa dancers, Park City Music (Marcos Torres & Edwin Rivera), Flamenco Dancers with Melinda Marquez Dance Studio, Bomba Dancers — Movimiento Cultural Afro-Continental, Inc., a folkloric group, Quincy Davis — Baila Conmigo dancers. Puerto Rican parade of Fairfield County Cultural Pageant’s Royal and Honor Court will be performing a Puerto Rican dance (La Plena).

There also will be food vendors from various Hispanic/Latino countries, American food, resource tables, local merchant tables, activities for children and more. All flags from Spanish-speaking countries will be displayed.

For more information, visit hispanicheritageofstratford.com.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee honors scholarship recipients
  2. Baldwin Center senior calendar: April 21-27
  3. Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults
  4. Kids Day at the Stratford Farmers Market

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Stratford Library hosts Brass Valley art exhibit Next Post Two charged in Labor Day deli burglary
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress