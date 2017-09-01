Stratford Star

Free blood pressure screenings

By Stratford Star on September 1, 2017

Free blood pressure screenings will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Oronoque Pharmacy, 7365 Main Street, Stratford. No appointment is required.

For more information, call 203-378-1111.

