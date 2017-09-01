All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2017 Knights of Columbus Soccer Free Kick Challenge hosted by the St. Catherine of Siena and St. Theresa councils.

This free competition is open to boys and girls from all towns and cities.

It will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the soccer field at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull.

The competition is a skills challenge with participants scoring points by hitting zones in the goal on a free kick.

The Knights of Columbus Soccer Free Kick Challenge is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions.

International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters in New Haven, based on scores from the state-level competitions.

All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions.

Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.

For entry forms or additional information, contact Mark at [email protected]

The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization with 1.8 million members in over 15,000 local councils.

Last year, Knights donated 70 million volunteer hours and $170 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their Church, communities, councils, Culture of Life, families and youth.