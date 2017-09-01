First day crowd converges on Second Hill Lane

“In just about 10 minutes, you are going to see that driveway fill up!” said Renee Hamulak, a third grade teacher at Second Hill Lane Elementary School and the first to pull in to the teachers’ parking lot.

“We’re ready for the first day, everything’s shiny, new and clean and we’re all excited to meet the kids,” Hamulak said. As if on her cue, the cars began lining up even earlier than predicted.

It was as if an entire school building had taken to heart Ben Franklin’s proverbs about the virtue of punctuality. Lilliana Rowicki and her mom, Agata, were among the first to arrive. Asked whether she was said to see summer’s departure, a shy second grader, Lilliana Rowicki, let loose with an emphatic: “No!”

A few cars back, first grader Guilherme Lorenco was considerably more talkative.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m excited, too,” Guilherme said. “I’m excited because I can make new friends.” This was Guilherme’s second first-day at Second Hill Lane: He attended the school as a kindergartner last year.

Dad Sergio Lorenco was proud of his son’s enthusiasm.

“I want my children to know that school and education are very important parts of life,” said the elder Lorenco, who works as a graphic designer. He noted that he had excelled in school in his native Brazil and, because of that, he ultimately attended college on a scholarship.

Fifth grader Bianca Rosa got a big surprise the night before: a phone call from her new teacher, Amy Rosati. “My brother also had Ms. Rosati, and he always said she was very nice,” Bianca said. “It’s definitely going to be a good year.”

For another fifth grader, Stephen Calzone, this first day of school marked a huge transition.

“My sister is now going to Flood Middle School,” Stephen explained. “So I’m the oldest one in my family here now. It’s a big change.”

Once the doors opened to the school, the atmosphere became festive. Several teachers held bouquets of balloons, and next to the door, a bubble-making machine added to the sense of celebration.

Many parents accompanied their students into the school for this Day One, even if both parent and student had already met their new teachers.

Jennifer Wargo walked in with her son, Kevin, a fourth grader.

“He’s sad that summer is over,” she noted, “but he’s excited that the new school year is beginning, too.”

Before the doors opened, Second Hill Lane Principal Jim Noga was on hand to greet the crowd. He, too, was enthusiastic about the new school year – but he also had his hands full and could not linger to be interviewed.

“Right now, we have between 650 and 700 students – but enrollment will level out in the next couple of weeks,” Noga said. “Everything is going wonderfully!”

At approximately 2:30 p.m., teacher Renee Hamulak noted, parents’ cars would begin to arrive for the end of the first day – even though the bell doesn’t ring until 3:15 p.m. “People like to get here early,” she said.