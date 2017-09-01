Mobile food pantry program extended

Due to its success in July and August, the Connecticut Food Bank Mobile Pantry program will offer an additional distribution date for Stratford residents in September. The Mobile Pantry program addresses the need to decrease food insecurity by minimizing major barriers such as transportation and cost associated with purchasing fresh food.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the mobile food pantry will be located at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue from 3-4 p.m. to distribute a variety of free fresh and nutritious food to both individuals and families. The mobile pantry will include items such as dairy, vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and other perishable items.

“The Connecticut Food Bank and Holy Name of Jesus Church have been instrumental in making this program successful,” said Andrea Boissevain, director of Health for the Stratford Health Department. “We are very thankful for the opportunity to continue offering fresh food to our residents.”

For more information regarding the mobile pantry delivery call Fred Goodman at 203-469-5000.