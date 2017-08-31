Sunny skies, kindness mark end-of-summer event

With mild temperatures and a clear blue sky, Wednesday afternoon was perfect for a get-together at Paradise Green.

“We really lucked out with the weather!” said Andrea Corcoran, a member of the 3,300-member Stratford Ladies group, which organized the first-ever Back to School Kindness Event.

“It is for all Stratford school students – in public, private and parochial school,” said Corcoran. “We saw it as a nice way to bring together kids from all over Stratford to celebrate the last day of summer.”

The kindness theme reinforced one of the key learning objectives taught in all Stratford schools, which is to be kind and respectful to classmates, teachers, parents and people everywhere. The event had a charitable side to it, too: Event organizers asked participants to bring school supplies, and they all showed up with bagfuls of crayons, markers, folders, glue, and other classroom necessities. Everything was donated to Stratford Academy.

Whether they were kicking a soccer ball, decorating the gazebo with chalk, playing with hula hoops or just hanging out with their friends, the kids in attendance were enjoying this last summer afternoon. Most viewed the upcoming school year with a mixture of anticipation and optimism.

Near the gazebo, Charlie Worsdale was looking forward to his first day as a sixth grader at St. James School. “Math is one of my favorites, and I’m looking forward to learning a lot of new things,” he said.

Elizabeth Howard brought her young neighbor, Quinn Mooney, to the event. On this last summer day, she said she was aware of how fleeting childhood can be.

“As parents, we are always eager to see our children grow up – but at the same time, we all miss them being little,” said Howard, the parent of two middle school students. “It’s definitely a mixed bag.”

Mary-Grace Sutton, now a fifth grader at Wilcoxson Elementary School, said she’s looking forward to making new friends in the new school term. “I’m excited and kind of sad at the same time, because summer is over,” said Mary-Grace.

DJ Lou Zayos, who runs the Star Factory across the street from the green, provided free entertainment.

“We’re a Stratford family business, so when I was asked if I would provide the music, I said of course I would,” said Zayos.

Stratford Ladies is a Facebook group that began in 2009, and Mary-Grace’s mom, Jean Marie Sutton, is one of its three moderators. The other two are Sara North and Monica Short.

“We began as just a handful of Stratford women and over the years it has really grown,” said Sutton, “which shows you the power of Facebook.”

The three moderators are strict about who can join. It’s all-female, for starters, and you have to be over 21. In addition, the group limits its membership to Stratford residents. This helps to maintain a local emphasis. Keeping everything compliant requires research and due diligence, Short said.

The group has both a serious and a fun side, said Short. Once a month members meet for Ladies Night Out. They also organize trick-or-treating at Paradise Green on Halloween as well as a holiday party.

“But when there have been house fires or other bad news, we will collect items to help those families out,” she said. “We see our role as helping out the people in our town who are in need.”

Chapel Street Elementary School student Kaitlyn Letsch was enjoying this last afternoon of summer – while at the same time looking forward to what the next day would bring in the sixth grade. It is the uppermost grade at Chapel, and as Kaitlyn proclaimed with enthusiasm: “This year, I get to rule the school.”