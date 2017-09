Author/photographer Emery Roth II of Washington, Conn. will present his original framed photographs of Brass Valley and its industries during the Stratford Library’s September and October art exhibit.

Roth also will discuss his work at the Library’s Sunday Afternoon Talks program on Nov. 5.

The exhibit and talk are free and open to the public.

More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org or 203-385-4164.