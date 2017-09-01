Property taxes are too high

To the Editor:

I am running for the 3rd District Town Council seat as a petitioning candidate for many reasons including the outrage over the mayor and the ten Town Council members who voted for the highest property taxes in the history of our town. Councilman Wali Kadeem has done nothing for the seniors in his district, including tenants in the five sites of the Stratford Housing Authority, mostly seniors with some handicap tenants. He refused my request to meet with management and myself.

In towns and cities, when property taxes rise too high and too fast, property owners moved out in droves, driving down property values, which produce less tax income, which make hardships on other property owners and reduce aid for town agencies including Stratford. I have served in the Air Force, and graduated from Housatonic Community College in 1981, majoring in accounting. If elected, I will work hard with the new mayor and other council members to reduce the property taxes and other taxes and stop the reductions of needed town services and restore them. As a petition candidate, I owe nothing the the party leaders.

Daniel Cook