Let’s avoid the slippery slope

To the Editor:

There are difficult years ahead for Stratford and other municipalities, which will see state aid dry up, with intense pressure on the budgets.

When I was asked to run for the 10th District Town Council seat, I agreed to for two reasons, one short-term, one longer-term. In the short-term, I am hopeful that my collaborative leadership style can help alleviate some of the incivility on the present Council, which is attributable not to any particular members, but to their being a team of rookies, lacking the experience that teaches the need for courtesy in collaboration. Of course, I’ll be a rookie too, if elected, so we’ll see how that works out.

In the longer-term, Stratford is faced with a choice between a “vicious cycle” and a “virtuous cycle.” Each plays out over several years: The “vicious cycle,” typical of aging towns and slum-ridden cities, tries to simply cut costs (and services with them) — but, as quality of life declines, with worsening schools and sinking property values, higher mill rates are needed just to provide basic services in places like Bridgeport and Naugatuck.

In the “virtuous cycle,” civic pride and a long-term commitment to continuous improvement provide for town beautification, a thriving business climate, desirable schools, and a lively downtown. The ever-better quality of life attracts businesses and home-buyers, driving home values and employment up and tax rates down. Even apartment dwellers benefit and contribute through fees on building owners.

The virtuous cycle requires determination and effort. By contrast, the long defeat of the vicious cycle often seems the easiest. It is my hope that I can help Stratford avoid the slippery slope and remain, several years from now, a good — and ever-better – place to live.

Matt Light