Stratford property transfers: Aug. 21-25

Stratford property transfers, Aug. 21 to Aug. 25

216 Dahl Ave.: Aneta Kowalczyk-Munia to Volha Maikotsina for $260,000.

412 Windsor Ave.: Daniel Sefcik to John F. Merry for $247,000.

2301 Barnum Ave.: Kenneth and Margaret Isidor to Mnoo Dasharth for $120,000.

120 Canaan Road: Joseph A. Pensanti to Jennifer R. Rhoden for $174,000.

462 Windsor Ave.: David B. and Suzanne Crowley to Amy Gallagher for $237,500.

165 Lincoln Ave.: Henry M. and Lindsey J. Ambroseo to Joseph Devellis for $312,900.

5495 Main St.: John P. and Mary H. Maco to Marc G. Brown for $575,000.

180 Green Valley Road: Leonard Matto to Vanessa Lopez for $256,500.

115 Surrey Lane: Dominick J. and Eleanor Mariconda to Peter J. Mariconda for $250,000.

37 Winter St.: U.S. Bank N.A., Co-Trustee to S&S Nutrition Inc. for $130,000.

175 Peters Lane: U.S. Bank National Association to 175 Peters La. LLC for $325,299.

170 Bayberry Lane: Donna M. and Darlen Maselli to Charles W. Hill for $200,000.

121 Morningside Drive: Rae M. Joyce to Rebecca C. Pace for $289,900.

24 East St.: Bonnie L. Kohler to Rafca Mercilus for $210,000.

97 First Ave.: James M. Sweeney to Marc L. Whybrow for $720,000.