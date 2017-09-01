Zalik states her positions

First, I would like to publicly thank the over 350 citizens who signed my petition to help me earn a place on the Republican primary ballot and the hundreds of people who have opened their doors to me and engaged in a meaningful dialogue about the state of our town. I appreciate the growing support and encouragement of the people.
Second, I would like to say that I will not make any promises that I cannot keep, but I want people to know what I believe in and what I will fight for every day should they give me the honor and privilege of being their mayor. Two promises that I will make are 1) I will always tell you the truth, no matter how difficult it might be, and 2) I will always listen even if I don’t agree. Here is a condensed version my positions (see full version on Facebook):
Government – No more ‘Politics as Usual’ in our town. No partisanship, no jobs for friends and family, no favors for contributors, no backroom deals.
Taxes – Honest, transparent, responsible budgeting – I will declare war on excessive taxation and wasteful spending, including bonding for unnecessary projects (i.e., Exit 33).
Economic development – Build a town-wide, cohesive plan that 1) protects the character of our Town, 2) capitalizes on our natural resources, 3) ensures that development is appropriate, and 4) controls the rising number of apartments.
Shakespeare Theatre – bring in a developer who will create a multi-use venue that will become the linchpin of a wider arts and entertainment district that will make Stratford a destination.
EPA Cleanup – continue to support the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the second phase of the environmental cleanup. Ensure that the citizens have a voice in the process in order to minimize the disruption to their lives.
Sewer treatment plant – I joined the ‘Vote No’ team, and we defeated the sale by a margin of 4-1. We cannot sell our valuable assets for the purpose of plugging budget deficits.
Safety and Maintenance – ensure that expenditures support the quality of life in our town.