Thank you for the Walk Against Hate

To the Editor:

I would like to thank 10th District Councilman Tina Maunus for organizing and walking in a “Walk Against Hate from Forest to Shore” on Aug. 14.

Tina personally walked the entire 10.1 miles but I was proud to be able to join her for about 7.5 of those. The opportunity to come together, on a beautiful day and walk the length of our dynamic, diverse town was inspiring, to say the least. As we walked we were joined by members from all districts in the community. Some had planned on attending and some joined us simply by coming across us and wanting to jump right on in.

While walking we carried signs generously made for us by another volunteer, expressing that hate has no home in Stratford. We stopped to admire the various lighthouses that have decorated our town all summer, provided by our hard-working Arts Commission. Passing by several of our parks and resources along the way, we renewed our gratitude for so many options to share with family and friends. It was humbling, to be sure. We also however, shared our mutual fears for what some of us identified as a climate of conflict that has recently seemed to grow. We discussed ways that each of us could do more to bridge such gaps and reach out to one another as a united community, working to move our town forward.

For those of you able to vote in the upcoming primary elections in our districts for Town Council, I highly endorse Tina Manus for a second term, representing her District 10. Tina has tirelessly addressed each and every concern presented by her constituents and that she would take the time to organize such a town-wide, positive event proves to me that she is the right choice for our town.

Please also consider joining us as we unite with the national, Walk for Peace (details to follow) on Oct. 7, here in Stratford.

Together we can continue to make Stratford the beautiful place that we all have grown to love and continue to fight for.