Daponte wants to continue work

To the Editor:

I want to continue my work on issues especially important to me and District 1: Responsible budgeting, taxes, coastal resiliency, and jumpstarting the Stratford Center for the Performing Arts. Here’s a summary of my work so far on these issues.

Taxes/Budget. We must minimize taxes while fulfilling the town’s long- and short-term fiscal obligations and providing services. When I started my term, Stratford’s spending exceeded revenues. In 2013, Stratford borrowed to pay for unfunded pension obligations. Until last year’s budget passed under my leadership, budgets did not cover the $14 million in payments due on those pension obligation bonds. Last year’s budget had necessary structural adjustments and tightened spending. The budget is now structured appropriately.

This year’s budget negotiations haven’t yet produced an actionable budget. Some council members included disingenuous financial tricks into their budgets (such as underfunding workers compensation). I and three other council members voted their budgets down (the mayor vetoed them) and proposed responsible budgets. Budget negotiations within the council are on hold until we know how much the state, which hasn’t yet passed its budget, will give Stratford.

Coastal Resiliency. Under my leadership, the council approved Stratford’s Coastal Resiliency Plan. Sea level rises from climate change are projected to greatly impact Stratford. I’m supporting applying for available grants to mitigate the potential impact of rising sea levels. I’ll continue working for Stratford to be proactive on coastal resiliency.

Stratford Center for the Performing Arts. I have led the effort to preserve the Shakespeare Theatre and encouraged the development of a non-profit that could eventually operate the theater. The Shakespeare Subcommittee has done considerable work. Shortly, a request for proposals will be issued to carry out rehab on the building, preserving some of it and making some of it usable. I invite all to the community conversation on the theater which will occur on Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. , at the Stratford Library.

I would like to continue on the council to continue working on these priorities. I respectfully request the support of my fellow District 1 Democrats in the Sept. 12 primary.

Beth Daponte