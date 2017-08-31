Stratford Star

Teachers receive awards from Men’s Club

By Stratford Star on August 31, 2017

Eleven Stratford teachers received monetary awards on Aug. 29 from the Stratford Senior Men’s Club. The teachers selected were those who purchased items for their classroom and paid for the supplies themselves. They were required to submit an application with proof of purchase and awards were given out accordingly. The Senior Men’s Club at the Baldwin Center raised the money selling Zack’s Yogurt during Main Street Festival.

The 11 teachers who received awards were Kathryn Meiman of Wooster Middle School, Kristen Record of Bunnell High School, Renee Hamulak, Christina Adzima and Lauren Dickman of Second Hill Lane Elementary School, Mike Ginicola and Megan Bedell of Nichols Elementary School, Cyrilla Turechek and Nicole Williams of Johnson House, Andrea Pepe Becker of Lordship Elementary School and Marissa Terifay of Whitney Elementary School.

Senior Men’s Club President Don Colson and Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson presented the awards.

