A new school year begins

Children and their parents briskly walked across Wilcoxson Avenue on Thursday morning, aided by a crossing guard keeping traffic at bay.

Smiles were evident on the young faces heading to the doors of Wilcoxson Elementary School. Smiles indicating that new friends will be made and new experiences are set to begin.

Count Isabel and Olivia Kanuch as among the most enthusiastic to kick off the school year. The twin sisters were among the peppiest to head back to the classroom.

“I’m excited to see my friends and my teacher. And you get to go to school and learn,” said Isabel. Her twin flashed two thumbs up to show how happy she was to get started.

Many Wilcoxson kids new and old seemed ready to get started.

Sisters Sarah and Samantha D’Aloia were ready to go, even though the summer was fun and interesting.

“We got stuck in Sleeping Giant [State Park in Hamden] and got lost,” said Samantha, 8, with a laugh shared by her sister and parents Jason and Tammy.

Sarah, 11, will have to get used to a different schedule in the new year. “There’s lots of switching classes in sixth grade,” Sarah said.

Both will have to reacquaint themselves with early rising. Sarah bemoaned having to wake up earlier in the morning.

Not everyone was as ready. Jordynn Nunez, 6, shed a few tears as she looked nervous heading into first grade. Her mom Jessica was there to reassure Jordynn would be just fine.

Despite the tears, Jessica said her daughter was excited about starting the year.

“She’s all right. She’ll have a good day,” Jessica Nunez said.

Patnell Lawson, 7, didn’t know how to feel as he was being dropped off by his mom Sandra. Is he ready for the year? He supposes so. But Patnell is looking forward to one thing.

“Recess,” he said, drawing a chuckle from his mom.

Max Sekscenski, 7, described himself as feeling “not good” as he walked near the Wilcoxson School entrance with his mother Nina.

“Sometimes I don’t feel like going to school,” Max said.

But he said he’ll eventually be ready to dig into math and reading as a second grader.

“He was up earlier than I was,” Nina said.

Wilcoxson Principal Noelle Guerini, who admitted being nervous as her sixth year as principal begins, said she and the rest of the staff know how some kids are feeling and are ready to help with a smile and open arms.

“We give them lots of support, hugs if they need hugs because they’re still guys. We try to give them a lot of positive encouragement by telling them things like they can do it and we share with them how we feel,” Guerini said. “It’s why it’s really important to build that sense of community in the classrooms along with the whole building.”

Guerini said most kids will feel a lot better about the new year once they get in, meet their teachers and start socializing with their classmates.

“Getting through the door is usually the hardest part. Once they’re here, they’re so happy. They’re engaged, the teachers have so many activities planned for them,” she said. “They’re so busy, they forget about what they were worried about.”

See next week’s Stratford Star for more coverage of the first day of school.