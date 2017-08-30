Car wash owner asks for halt to SHS renovation

The owner of a King Street car wash next door to Stratford High School is asking for a judge to order a halt to the school’s renovation until the case has been decided.

Barry Knott, the attorney representing Reef LLC, filed his request on Tuesday for a stay to halt the SHS renovation project.

In the filing, Knott said that allowing for the town to proceed with the Stratford High renovation while a decision is being appealed “will cause irreparable harm to the plaintiff and is not in the Town’s or the public’s interest. The Town may be forced to halt construction on the high school after it has spent many millions of taxpayer dollars on construction costs.”

Reef LLC, which owns the car wash at 311 and 341 King St., is appealing the Board of Zoning Appeals’ approvals for variances that cleared the way for the renovation. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved the town’s request for variances on July 5, 2016.

Reef LLC’s filed a complaint in Bridgeport Superior Court asking for a reversal of the approval. Superior Court Judge Edward Krumeich rejected Reef LLC’s challenge in February, saying that “it is apparent that the ZBA recognized the net effect of constructing a modern high school on the site of Stratford High School would improve the health, safety and quality of the area and reduce the effect of existing non-conformities, which is consistent with and in furtherance of the zoning laws and regulations and the plan of conservation and development.”

Reef LLC has since asked for the case to be heard before the state Appellate Court.

Reef LLC’s petition for certification to the Appellate Court to appeal its case against the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals was approved on May 17.

Knott said Tuesday that the request for a stay has to first be reviewed by the Superior Court even though the appeal is now with the Appellate Court.

Knott said in his Tuesday filing that “the balance of the equities favors granting a stay of the February 8, 2017 judgment and enjoining further construction of the school pending the resolution of this appeal.”

Knott added that granting a stay now “will actually protect the Town against the reckless decisions of the municipal officials who opted to move forward with construction after the Appellate Court granted the plaintiff’s petition for certification.”

Board of Education Chairman James Feehan said the car wash owner is “making a poor decision” and that he is “holding the town for ransom and the school district for ransom.” Feehan said the owner had plenty of opportunities to bring up his concerns about the renovation previously.

“I hope that his common sense will prevail and he will withdraw his lawsuit. It will only hurt the town and there’s no benefit for the general public here,” Feehan said Wednesday. “Hopefully he will reconsider taking this action and focus on running his business.”

Town Attorney Chris Hodgson indicated that the town will oppose any stay.

“We will oppose the motion. This is an important project for our community,” Hodgson said.

Construction on the SHS renovation began on June 2. The project calls for building a new west wing of the high school on the west side of King Street, a second-story bridge connecting the new wing and the original building, extensive repairs to the existing building and the construction of a practice field.

Reef LLC had also appealed the Zoning Commission’s approvals for the SHS project. Krumeich also rejected that complaint.