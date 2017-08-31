Stratford receives 40 acres from Bridgeport

The town is about 40 acres larger thanks to a recent acquisition of land from the City of Bridgeport.

Stratford recently completed a transaction agreed upon in 2012 related to improvements at Sikorsky Airport, resulting in a smaller, safer airport in Lordship.

Nearly 34 acres, which includes the entrance and the parking lot at Long Beach, was transferred to the Town of Stratford. Another parcel on the corner of Access Road and Lordship Boulevard, totaling 7.65 acres, was also transferred as part of the agreement.



“This transaction brings this successful project to a close. This was a prime example of how neighboring communities can mutually benefit while working together to solve long-standing issues,” Mayor John Harkins said in a statement. “Stratford now has a cleaner, smaller and safer airport within its borders, which will benefit residents for decades to come.”



“I’m pleased that our partnership with Stratford and the [Federal Aviation Administration] has resulted in a modernized Sikorsky Airport,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim. “An improved safety area, relocation of Main Street and reconstruction of the primary runway in exchange for the tracts of land is a win-win for both communities.”

Harkins signed a deal with former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch in 2012 that reduced the footprint of Sikorsky Airport, corrected the frequent flooding on Main Street, and provided benefits for the residents of Stratford. The Stratford Town Council and Bridgeport City Council ratified the agreement later that year.

As part of the safety project at Sikorsky Airport, the following accommodations were also made for Stratford’s benefit:

The length of both runways is locked in at current lengths. Runway 6-24 will never be increased or exceed 4,677 feet, and Runway 11-29 will never be increased or exceed 4,761 feet in length.



Tax revenues generated from any new structures or expanded private operations at the airport will go to the Town of Stratford.



As part of the road relocation, more than 10,000 cubic yards of Raymark waste was remediated and transported out of Stratford.