Manus facing lawsuit from developer

A town councilman is being sued by a partner of a proposed housing complex on Hawley Lane.

Gerard Kiley Jr., a principal with the development group SHD Hawley LLC, has filed a civil suit against 10th-District Councilman Tina Manus, accusing her of libel and slander.

In the six-page filing, recorded on Aug. 10 in Stamford Superior Court, Kiley says that Manus lied to the Stratford Zoning Commission at its March 28 meeting where the commission was considering a proposed housing complex at 99 Hawley Lane. The commission was hearing a proposal to change to zoning regulations that would have allowed residential use in an office park district.

According to the lawsuit, Manus interrupted the meeting after a decision had been made and and lied to the Zoning Commission chairman by saying she was “threatened” at the hearing. The lawsuit contends that Manus informed the chairperson “that the police were on their way and suggested that the chairperson wait for the police to arrive.”

According to the lawsuit, Manus “also lied in her initial report to the Stratford Police Department,” saying to a police officer “that Kiley ‘approached’ her and stated to Manus that ‘you’re not going to like what’s going to happen next.’”

The lawsuit states that Kiley told officers he never said anything to Manus. The suit contends that Manus recanted her earlier story to officers and then “invented” a new story wherein Kiley actually did not speak to Manus, but was standing behind her and Manus “felt as if” Kiley was speaking to her.

“Although still completely fabricated, the final version of Manus’ story to the Stratford Police, only two days later, was a far cry from Manus’ initial claim of being ‘approached’ and ‘threatened’ at a public hearing by Kiley,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit claims that Kiley’s business and personal reputation “has been tarnished because of Manus’ untrue and defamatory statements” being heard in public and published in local media and on a police report.

Kiley is seeking money damages, costs, pre-and post-judgment interests and other relief.

Manus had no comment when contacted by The Star on Tuesday.

Kiley’s attorney Eliot B. Gersten could not be reached for comment.