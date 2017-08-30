A developer has proposed a project in the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) zone that includes retail on the entire first floor.

The mixed-use proposal for 211 Ferry Blvd. would have 5,679 square feet of retail space as well as 45 apartments. The four-story building would be built on a 1.15-acre parcel that now is vacant, near East Broadway and White Street.

It’s the first time a TOD project in Stratford has included so much retail space, which was one of the goals when the new overlay zoning district near the Stratford train station was created a few years ago.

Developer representative Nick Owen said the site is suited for retail because of current traffic patterns and sight lines, it’s near other retail uses, close to a main intersection, and on the edge of downtown. He said the space is likely to be occupied by professional offices and small shops.

“We could attract tenants to the first floor,” Owen told the Zoning Commission at its Aug. 28 meeting.

Zoning commissioners have been distressed at the lack of retail, restaurant and professional uses in proposed TOD projects, which essentially have been large apartment complexes put in locations where they wouldn’t otherwise be allowed.

“I congratulate you for trying to get some retail for us,” commissioner Mark Juliano said to Owen, in a comment echoed by his fellow commissioners.

At the public hearing on the plan, the developer’s team made presentations on architectural design, engineering and traffic. Commissioners asked questions and one neighbor raised concerns. No vote was taken and the hearing was continued.

The developer is Land Sail Properties LLC, which is affiliated with Davis Owen, Nick’s brother. The property now is owned by a trust connected to Dennis and Carla McNamara. Nick Owen frequently represents developers in front of land-use boards, including on past TOD proposals as well as affordable housing and less controversial plans.

The building would have a varied facade, with some awnings on the first floor, to give it the look of multiple small structures near each other. Architect Patrick Rose said it would resemble “a collection of buildings” and create “a streetscape.”

It would have 65 ground-level parking spaces and three driveway entrances on Ferry Boulevard. There would be 39 one-bedroom units and six studio efficiencies.

Owen said the building should attract young professionals who want to live near the train station and can’t afford to live in more affluent communities such as Norwalk and Stamford. They will “spend money in the community” and hopefully want to make Stratford home as their careers continue and they start families, he said.

Owen described it as “a high-class” project with “a retail component” that would help spur other development on Ferry Boulevard, which he said should benefit from new entrance ramps on Interstate 95. “This is a great corridor,” he said. “I think it’s the next adjunct to Stratford Center.”

The location is ideal for the development, he said. “We think it’s a perfect spot for it,” Owen said.

Neighbor’s concerns

Tom Gloersen of White Street, whose property abuts the site, is worried about the visual, noise and environmental impact. Gloersen said renters could change the character of the neighborhood.

“I’m at ground zero,” he said, noting his back yard is next to what would be the development’s picnic area.

Gloersen said while he knows the land will be developed commercially due to its current zoning designation, he expected a low-rise project consistent with others nearby on Ferry Boulevard. “This project is pretty big as far as scope,” he said. “It’s tall. It has windows … I’m right there, looking at it.”

He would prefer the building have one less story. “A little privacy would be nice,” Gloersen commented.

He asked the commission to investigate some piles put on the land almost 30 years ago for possible environmental issues. He’s concerned foundation work could impact nearby houses, many of which are at least a century old.

In response, Owen agreed to move the picnic area to a different location and said he’s aware of the piles and they are being investigated.

Town officials in written comments raised questions about potential flooding problems, with the property located in a flood zone, and possible contamination on the site. The lot will be elevated somewhat so the building is less prone to water problems at ground level.

Developer engineer Manuel Silva said through stormwater management improvements, less water would be discharged off-site with the development than now. Silva said with a major 100-year storm, the parcel would “be underwater” no matter what is done due to its location.

The developer was pressed to do calculations on the impact of 50-year and 100-year storms, which they agreed to do and submit.

The developer also will take remediation steps for any contamination found on the site, based on testing and state and federal oversight.