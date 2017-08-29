Board of Ed scraps plans for audit

The Board of Education has reversed course and will not hire an auditor to review its recent budgets.

Citing a lack of funds, school board members voted 4-1 on Monday to not proceed with the hiring of an auditing firm. The decision is a reversal of a March vote to review the Board of Ed’s finances from the last fiscal year and three previous fiscal years in response to public concerns about how the district spends its money.

School board members Theresa Sheehy, Susan Lance, Maria Burturla and Eric Lazaro voted against proceeding with the audit. Board Chairman Jim Feehan cast the only vote to proceed with the audit.

The audit was to be done by an independently chosen firm and would answer questions from residents concerned about the district’s spending practices. Board members would not have seen any of the questions sent to the firm.

Feehan said two firms were available. One was able to the work for $15,000 to $25,000, but would not have answered all of the questions, while another firm would have done all the work for $40,000 to $50,000.

Lazaro said he’s not satisfied with the town’s financial outlay and that the town and the state have no budget. Lazaro added that if the town is paying for an audit that covers the town and board of ed.

“I will not vote for the audit. I’m not going to spend money on this. To be fiscally responsible and to be elected here and to be a parent and a taxpayer, I will not spend money out of our pot of money when we don’t have a budget,” Lazaro said.

Lazaro said if the Town Council wants the audit, it can be done as it has previously.

“Let them come up with it. Let them choose. Let them choose so that they can have all the questions they have answered and done with,” he said.

Buturla agreed with Lazaro, saying that when she sees the cost of the audit, she sees “a teacher’s salary or someone else’s salary” that the district needs.

“I can’t in all good conscience support something that I feel deprives the kids,” she said.

Lance said Tuesday that the Board of Ed does not have money in its budget to cover the costs of an audit. Lance noted that when the vote for the audit took place, the board members

“We have not hired anyone or done anything that was not in last year’s budget,” said Lance, noting that the Board of Ed is operating on last year’s budget with no 2017-18 plan in place. “We don’t have the money to proceed with the audit. It was not in the budget. Where do you think we get the money from?”

Prior to the vote, Feehan cautioned his fellow board members that the school board had already approved the audit. Feehan said not going forward with it would be “going back on your word.”

Feehan said Tuesday that he’s disappointed with the decision, especially since he had invested so much time in working to have the audit done. Feehan said the audit could have been paid for with contingency dollars or with funding after a new town budget is agreed to.

“I think [the audit] is appropriate. I’m disappointed the board is not doing it. I respect the board members and their opinions and disagree.

Feehan said an audit can still be done if one of the members who voted no or either of the absent members — Chris Barnaby and Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli — presents a motion to reconsider.