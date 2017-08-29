Mobility mats added to Short Beach

The Short Beach Parks Commission hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 20 to officially unveil the new mobility mats at Short Beach.

Inspiration for the mobility mats came over a year-and-a-half ago, after Stratford resident and mother Sara Mulkern expressed her wish of being able to see her son, Jesse, enjoy the beach again after becoming wheelchair bound. Robert Jaekle and Karen Daden, both members of the Short Beach Parks Commission and founders of Friends of Short Beach, went on a quest to solve this need, to make the Short Beach more accessible.

“It is amazing what can be accomplished with a little effort, perseverance, and a lot of not taking ‘no’ for an answer,” Jaekle said.

Members of the Short Beach Parks Commission, State Reps. Laura Hoydick and Joe Gresko, Stratford Chamber of Commerce Chairman Chris Pia, Town Council members Philip Young and Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, and Bernie and Marsha Richfield of Access Independence were in attendance for the ceremony. Residents also came out to show their support for Short Beach, and to admire the mats.

Short Beach Parks Commission Chairman Alan Llewelyn expressed his gratitude for the state senators and representatives for their role in getting the mats funded. He also thanked Jaekle and Daden for their dedication to the project. Jaekle had a special connection with the endeavor. His father, who died more than 13 years ago, spent most of his life helping people with mental and physical disabilities.

“I have no doubt this effort was in no small way, an opportunity for me to continue his work,” Jaekle said.

Hoydick and Pia assisted with the cutting of the ribbon, joking “we do this a lot.”

Friends of Short Beach is looking ahead, and planning their next projects with the Short Beach Parks Commission. A few things on the horizon for Short Beach includes: wheelchair swings for the playground, mobility mats throughout the park area, designated swim area for safer swimming, a game zone, an area for kayaking, paddle boarding, and canoeing, and expanding the popular Movie Night at the beach by adding movie date nights.