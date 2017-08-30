Stratford Star

Church sign should say All Lives Matter

By Stratford Star on August 30, 2017 in Letters · 9 Comments

To the Editor:

As we drive down Huntington Road there is a church that has a banner hanging on it, it says, “Black Lives Matter.” After seeing the discord in our nation, and what the Black Lives Matter supporters shout “beat up every white person!” and “Black power!,” I don’t believe we as a community need this type of hateful rhetoric in our town. I am very surprised that leaders of the other churches and those of the town haven’t spoke out against this garbage.

What would be said if one of the churches in Stratford Center put up a banner on the front of their church saying, “White Lives Matter?” Or the church down the street putting up a sign saying, “Asian Lives Matter?” I truly believe all our lives matter. This is a disgrace to our town and to the people of our town.

It is sad to see a church preaching “Black Lives Matter,” rather than preaching the word of Jesus Christ. What would Jesus Christ say to these people in this church body? I believe their pastor should rethink his way of preaching to his congregation, if not then the congregation needs to replace their pastor.

My pastor at our church would never tolerate this behavior in our church. He will tell you to your face this is not Biblical, period!!! I hope these people of this church come to realize that this kind of stuff is what drives communities apart, rather than drawing them together and building a better town that we all as a people can enjoy together.

I hope and pray that the people of this church come together and remove this banner and learn from this letter, that all our lives matter.

Robert Staurovsky

 

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Chicken Soup for Stratford’s Soul
  2. LETTER: Hiking school budget hurts seniors
  3. LETTER: With schools budget, think of the community
  4. LETTER: Criticism of the Town Council chair

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Board of Ed scraps plans for audit Next Post Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Human

    What a jerk..

  • A Black

    Agree 100 % with the writer. Black Lives matter but so do brown, white, pink and every shade in between.All Lives Matter.

  • Alice Dinihanian Arcuri

    ALL lives matter. Period.

  • Frank Parady

    Why was my comment not posted? I boycotted this rag before, guess I must renew my avoidance!

    • Melvin Mason

      Your comment is posted, Frank.

      • Frank Parady

        where? I don’t it here! I was the first to comment…. it should be the first one here!

  • M.

    Once again, another rant by someone who doesn’t truly understand what’s going on in this country. To say “Black Lives Matter” does NOT mean that white, asian, hispanic or any other lives do not matter. That is already implicit in this country. We already know that all those other lives matter, but somewhere along the line, people have been forgetting that black lives matter TOO. This sign is pointing out that Black Lives Matter IN ADDITION to all the other lives in this country that already matter. Yes, All Lives Matter. But we dont need a sign to say that, do we? We should think about why we feel we even have to point out that black lives matter in the first place.

  • Donna Rae Henault Caporaso

    The author needs to educate himself on this topic. I applaud this church and those that “get it”. Black Lives Matters is not a hate group. Yes, there were a few bad eggs in the mix but you have that in every group unfortunately. nTo quote the author, “What would Jesus Christ say to these people in this church body?” He would say AMEN! He would say stop marginalizing minorities. He would say love and treat ALL of my people with love and respect! If people did that, than we would not need groups like “Black Lives Matters”.

  • Kelly Hager

    THIS again? The fact that we have to have an entire movement in this country to tell people that our lives have value is telling. The Black Lives Matter movement started in 2013 in response to the numerous incidences of black people who have lost their lives to police brutality. nnAnswer honestly—if there is a problem in your community, are you afraid to call the police? Do you fear that they will arrive and kill you? Well that’s exactly what happened to Charleena Lyles, a pregnant black woman who called police to report a burglary. She’s now in a cemetary. If you get into a car accident and see a police car, would you run toward it for help? Keith Lamont Scott did that and the police shot and killed him. nnLet’s not forget Aiyana Stanley-Jones, the 7 year old girl who was asleep in her bed when the police entered her home to serve a warrant. They were at the wrong home and shot and killed the sleeping child. Or Sandra Bland, who failed to signal a turn and died in police custody. Or John Crawford, who was looking at a hunting rifle in Wal-Mart when a white shopper called the police on him. He’s now dead. nnAkai Gurley was simply walking down a stairwell in his Brooklyn apartment building when an officer who was “afraid for his life,” shot and killed him. Did we forget Tamir Rice? The 12-year old who was playing in a park when a white woman called the police to report a “man with a gun.” He’s now in a grave, where he will rest for eternity. nnOscar Grant, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Sean Bell, Terence Crutcher…I could go on and on…nnOne thing these incidents all have in common: the police were never punished. In some cases, they were given promotions and GoFundMe pages. nnWe don’t need a “white lives matter,” sign. The inherent value of white lives is evident in every facet of life. It’s the reason that JonBenet Ramsey is a household name, but Aiyana Stanley-Jones is not. It’s the reason that we care about Natalie Holloway going missing, but not the hundreds of black girls in Washington, D.C. that went missing this year. What are their names? Where is the outrage?nnThe phrase “All Lives Matter,” is a divisive way to stop black people from expressing our outrage at the injustices we have to face every day. It’s like complaining about why people are showing an outpouring of support to the residents of Houston and none to the residents of Stratford. It’s not raining here. nn”Blue Lives Matter,” is the same thing. Everyone knows that if you kill a police officer you will go to jail and be dealt with harshly. Because their lives have value in America. nnI’m proud that the Universalist Life Church has a sign affirming that our lives do indeed matter. I’m glad that people are finally standing up and taking notice.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress