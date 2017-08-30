Church sign should say All Lives Matter

To the Editor:

As we drive down Huntington Road there is a church that has a banner hanging on it, it says, “Black Lives Matter.” After seeing the discord in our nation, and what the Black Lives Matter supporters shout “beat up every white person!” and “Black power!,” I don’t believe we as a community need this type of hateful rhetoric in our town. I am very surprised that leaders of the other churches and those of the town haven’t spoke out against this garbage.

What would be said if one of the churches in Stratford Center put up a banner on the front of their church saying, “White Lives Matter?” Or the church down the street putting up a sign saying, “Asian Lives Matter?” I truly believe all our lives matter. This is a disgrace to our town and to the people of our town.

It is sad to see a church preaching “Black Lives Matter,” rather than preaching the word of Jesus Christ. What would Jesus Christ say to these people in this church body? I believe their pastor should rethink his way of preaching to his congregation, if not then the congregation needs to replace their pastor.

My pastor at our church would never tolerate this behavior in our church. He will tell you to your face this is not Biblical, period!!! I hope these people of this church come to realize that this kind of stuff is what drives communities apart, rather than drawing them together and building a better town that we all as a people can enjoy together.

I hope and pray that the people of this church come together and remove this banner and learn from this letter, that all our lives matter.