Cann family supports Susaña

To the Editor:

What qualities of character do you require in a friend? Could these be the same personality traits that you’d expect from an elected representative?

Friends should bring out the best in each other. If I am working to improve myself and improve my community, my friends will have the same motivation and make the same effort. Friends should be trustworthy. A friend will keep their commitments, and will do nothing to harm the relationship. A friend will be dedicated and purposeful. I expect my elected representatives to do the same.

This letter is about Indiana Susaña. Indiana is friend of Stratford, and she can be trusted to work for the improvement of our town and the 4th District community.

You can weigh the quality of a person by how they spend their free time. Indiana has demonstrated a true passion for public service, especially in how she volunteers across our community. She is a dedicated gardener and as a member of Stratford’s Beautification Committee she works with other leaders to improve our public landscapes. As a bilingual speaker she teaches English as a Second Language (ESL) while also tutoring school children and providing translation services for adults. As a certified health care provider, Indiana focuses on teaching the disabled and the elderly life skills required to maintain independent living. Her contributions help families stay together in their healthy homes.

Anyone who seeks to represent others, must check the root of their desire to serve. The people recognize sincerity and passion. Indiana’s roots go deep, and she has effectively demonstrated the ability to serve our community. Indiana Susana is a representative for the people.