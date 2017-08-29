Stratford Parents Place offers parent/child activity groups

Stratford Parents Place (SPP) will hold fall, winter and spring sessions of Parent/Child Activity groups during the 2017-2018 school year. The Parent/Child Activity groups are for Stratford parents and their children. Each class is led by a parent educator and involves play, arts and crafts projects, snack, and circle time, and books and music. During these weekly classes, parents meet informally with a parent educator to discuss parenting topics of interest.

The 10-week fall session begins the week of Sept. 11. There is a $20 activity fee for this session. Parents may register to attend one of the following age appropriate Parent/Child Activity Groups: Mondays 1 to 2.5-years of age, 9-10:15 a.m. or 10:30-11:45 a.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays 2.5-years-5-years-old, (4-5 year-olds who are not enrolled in preschool are eligible to attend), 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Registration for the fall session will be held at Stratford Parents’ Place, 719 Birdseye Street, Stratford on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m.-noon; Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9 a.m.-noon; or Thursday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-noon. Parents must register in person to attend.

Parking for Parents’ Place is found in the back parking lot, behind the playground. Registration for winter and spring sessions will be announced at a later time. For more information, call 203-381-6992 or visit stratfordk12.org/parents/stratford-parents-place.