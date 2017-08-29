Stratford Star

Obituary: Louis “Kip” Miklos Jr., 97, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on August 29, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Louis “Kip” Miklos Jr., 97, of Stratford, husband of Helen Miklos, grill man at The Windmill restaurant for 19 years, served his country from 1941-1945, staff sergeant of mechanics, died Aug. 27.

Also survived by six children, Barbara Gruber and her husband, Jon, Louis J. Miklos, Nancy Sorrentino and her husband, Craig, Joseph Miklos, William Miklos and George Miklos and his wife, Lauren, 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and sister, Evelyn Miklos.

Memorial contributions: Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford, CT 06614.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Stratford Ladies hold Back to School kindness event Next Post English tutor training classes offered in Milford and Stratford
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress