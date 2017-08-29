Obituary: Louis “Kip” Miklos Jr., 97, of Stratford

Louis “Kip” Miklos Jr., 97, of Stratford, husband of Helen Miklos, grill man at The Windmill restaurant for 19 years, served his country from 1941-1945, staff sergeant of mechanics, died Aug. 27.

Also survived by six children, Barbara Gruber and her husband, Jon, Louis J. Miklos, Nancy Sorrentino and her husband, Craig, Joseph Miklos, William Miklos and George Miklos and his wife, Lauren, 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and sister, Evelyn Miklos.

Memorial contributions: Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford, CT 06614.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.