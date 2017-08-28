Stratford Star

Kids’ day out

Children learn, play at Stratford Farmers Market

By Melvin Mason on August 28, 2017

 

Gina Marie Vecchitto, a class manager at Cooking Matters, shows a group of children how to make trail mix during Kids Day at the Stratford Farmers Market. — Melvin Mason photo

It’s not unusual for Paradise Green to be teeming with activity on summer Mondays.

But the clientele for this week’s Stratford Farmers’ Market was considerably younger than usual.

Dozens of children joined the usual crowd of fresh food shoppers on Monday as the Farmers Market its second annual Kids Day.

The special day at the market gave children the chance to learn about nutrition, food choices, activity and to enjoy a fun day outside before Stratford schools open on Thursday.

Kelley Meier, health educator for the Stratford Health Department, said the day was meant to focus on healthy choices.

“It’s a really big community approach to a back to school fun family event,” Meier said. “With back to school, they have a couple of more days, so being outside with the beautiful fresh air and seeing all the fresh produce that we do offer in Stratford as well as the different resources that they can do. They can have fun with it.”

Anderson Glad, 5, and his sister Caroline, 3, enjoy some ice cream on Monday during Kids Day at the Stratford Farmers Market. — Melvin Mason photo

In addition to the vendors, children were able to get their faces painted, played in a bounce house and participated in children’s yoga. They also had the chance to touch a fire truck and enjoyed free pizza.

Laurie Popadic, assistant market master for the Farmers Market, said it was a chance for the kids to have fun while learning about nutrition.

“We’re having fun. It’s a great turnout so far,” said Popadic, who co-owns Pepe’s Cream of the Crop clam shells.

Denise Schoepflin came to the market with her sons Noah, 10 and Daniel, 8. For her, it’s a great way to meet other parents and find out about other programs in town. It was also a fun chance for the boys to get outside before heading back to the classrooms at Johnson House on Thursday.

“It’s great. The table we were just at, a woman is talking about eating and other matters. We actually want to bring her to our Cub Scout group, so that’s important,” Schoepflin said. While the boys got their hands on some trail mix, Denise picked up a few greens – and some apple cider donuts.

Noah and Daniel enjoyed their day out. Their only gripe: that school should start after Labor Day.

