Obituary: Wilson A. “Hopps” Della Vecchia Jr., 79, of Stratford

Wilson A. “Hopps” Della Vecchia Jr., 79, of Stratford, retired teacher for the City of Bridgeport, husband of Patricia Aurilio Della Vecchia, died Aug. 26.

Born in Bridgeport on Aug. 25, 1938 to the late Wilson and Lucietta (Mainiero) Della Vecchia Sr.; U.S. Marine Corp veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, Michael Della Vecchia, Joseph Della Vecchia and his wife, Kathleen, and Lynnette Della Vecchia and her companion, Don Nazzaro, all of Stratford, eight grandchildren, Christine, Michael, Anthony, Joseph, Lauren, Daniel, Kara, and Mikey, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Sandra Paolini.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m., Saint James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: American Heart Association, 1 Union St., Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or to Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.