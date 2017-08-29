Stratford Star

Labor Day garbage collection schedule

By Stratford Star on August 29, 2017 in Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

There will be no refuse, recycling or yard waste collection on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day. All routes will be picked up one day late with Friday’s route to be collected on Saturday. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on Sept. 4. The transfer station will be open on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon.

As a reminder, residents using refuse cans are advised that they must be the standard 32-gallon capacity container and that garbage or yard waste contained in the larger 45-gallon capacity can will not be collected.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

