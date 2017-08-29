Paul calls for enhanced ‘pay for performance’

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for your time in opening your doors to me. You’ve shared some great ideas and allowed me to share my vision with you.
You know that I am committed to lowering your property taxes in my second year in office.
How can you be sure this will happen?
Let’s start with an improved “pay for performance” policy that serves you, the taxpayer.
As Mayor, I’ll take the lead on an enhanced “pay for performance” approach by calling on the Town Council to lower the Mayor’s current base salary of $110,000 for a two-year period. I will work with the council to develop my specific mayoral goals and objectives to be achieved during my first two years in office.
One of these goals will include lowering your property taxes in my second year in office – just as I have committed to you. Upon successful completion of this goal, the council can re-establish the $110,000 base salary previously set.
What does this mean?
Gone will be the days when we hire employees at the top end of their salary before they have proven themselves. Gone will be the days when “knowing” someone is considered a job qualification.
“Pay for performance” starts at the top. Job descriptions, expectations, and performance standards are spelled out and adhered to. That’s why we’ll start with my job as Mayor.
Under my administration, I’ll work with the council to ensure that employees are held accountable and required to perform to specific goals before they receive the top end of their salary.
This protects your tax dollars. You won’t be paying for padded salaries or patronage positions.
That’s what true “pay for performance” is all about.
No more business as usual, but business for the people.