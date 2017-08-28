About Boating Safely Course Sept. 16 and 24

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 is offering About Boating Safely course on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 24. Cost of the class is $49 per student. Advance registration is required. To register for these classes, email [email protected] or call 203-381-2085.

Flotilla 24-2 is located at 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford, (At the Birdseye Boat Ramp). About Boating Safely is an 8-hour course, starting at 8 a.m. Successful completion of this course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft. Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship.

All students will need to obtain a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/Sales.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, visit cgaux.org.