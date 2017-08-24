Boat catches fire at Dawn Drive home

A boat caught fire on Thursday, causing Stratford firefighters to respond to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters responded to 150 Dawn Drive on Thursday for a report of a boat on fire. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the boat, a 26-foot Chaparral SSX ski boat, was in the driveway of the home and attached to a trailer. Lampart said the boat was heavily involved with flames and the fire extended to the home’s garage. Firefighters under the command of Assistant Chief Timothy Brennan were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes and limit damage to the home to a simple melting of vinyl siding, he said.

No injuries were reported, Lampart said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Shelton Fire Department offered assistance because of a limited supply of water in the area.