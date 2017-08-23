Principal of the year ready for school to start

Carla Armistead can feel the excitement building.

While the halls of Chapel Street Elementary School are largely empty, she is preparing for next week when the halls will be filled with children finding their way at the start of a new school year.

The beginning of a new school year has always fascinated Armistead, entering her fourth year as Chapel Street’s principal.

“When I come in every day and come into the building, the goal is to move forward our mission. We want to make sure the kids feel safe and are accessing a quality educational experience,” Armistead said.

Armistead is being honored for being a quality principal. She was recently selected as the 2017 Connecticut Elementary Principal of the Year by the Connecticut Association of Schools.

As part of the process, Armistead had to submit her professional portfolio, which includes 22 years of experience in education. CAS officials also toured the school and interviewed Armistead, some Chapel Street students and her colleagues.

Armistead was told she won the award in April, which was a pleasant announcement for the longtime educator. While she’s happy with the honor, Armistead says it’s a team award and she feels as though she represents for the entire Chapel Street community..

“I feel honored and I feel humbled. No one person can do it by him or herself. It takes a community of learners,” she said. “We’ve been moving along a goal of bringing the community together. Teachers, students, it takes a community of learners and I feel privileged to lead a group of educators in educating kids.”

On top of the principal of the year honor, Armistead recently finished her doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies at Southern Connecticut State University. She also received her superintendent certification.

Armistead will be honored as a national distinguished principal in October at a reception of the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

The National Distinguished Principals program “recognizes the outstanding leadership of highly successful principals and their commitment to the children they serve, to their local communities, to their state, and our nation,” said Dr. L. Earl Franks, executive director of the National Association of Elementary School Principals. “Working in partnership with classroom teachers and other educators, these principals provide the necessary leadership to improve student achievement and ensure every student has a pathway to success.”

In the meantime, she will continue readying herself and Chapel Street Elementary School for a new year of learning and discovery.

“I feel like it just validates my work and what I do for the children. We don’t do it for the recognition,” she said. “I’m passionate about what I do, but it’s nice to be validated.”