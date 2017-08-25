LETTER: Support for Bieu Tran

To the Editor:

I met Bieu when we both began our career in public service—I was working for U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and he was working for Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch. I can attest that there are three things Bieu cares deeply about: his country, his community and his family.

Bieu believes that he cannot truly lead until he has served a cause greater than himself. Bieu’s family has fought for freedom and democracy around the world. His grandfather fought Communism alongside American forces in Central Vietnam. His father-in-law, a U.S. Army combat medic, treated wounded service members during the Vietnam War and served our country honorably for 23 years before retiring as Sergeant First Class. His brother-in-law, a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant, served multiple tours in the Middle East after Sept. 11, 2001.. Bieu is continuing this proud tradition of service as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

Having grown up on the West Side of Bridgeport, Bieu’s passion for public service is fueled by the extraordinary examples of ordinary people trying to make ends meet. When small businesses in the area were vandalized, Bieu worked to bring brighter street lighting and security cameras to the area. As the condition of local streets deteriorated, Bieu urged local officials to invest in a campaign of street paving. His most impressive achievement was to bring together federal, state and local officials to recognize a historic neighborhood as Bridgeport’s “Little Asia,” which attracted more than $125,000 in grant funding to further improve public safety, invest in small businesses and revitalize play areas for school children.

Bieu intends to send his children to Stratford schools as he truly believes that a public education remains the greatest equalizer in America. He will fight to give our kids an education for a lifetime by investing in school technology and STEM.

As a member of the Bridgeport Board of Education and having run to serve Stratford in the State Senate, I know the challenges that hard working residents of Stratford face. Bieu Tran is the man Stratford needs to solve these challenges.

Dennis Bradley