Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Yoga for everyone

Try yoga to reduce tension, stress and pain at this all-levels class Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lovell Room. Bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Yoga instructor: Carla Loxsom. Free and open to the public but reservations are required for each session by signing up at stratfordlibrary.org/events or by calling 203-385-4164. Future classes: Sept. 6, 13 and 20.

Youth Review Board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues meets Wednesday, Sept. 6, 3:30-4:30, Lovell Room.

The Zookeeper’s Wife

The real-life story of one woman who helped to hide Jews from the Nazis during World War II will be shown Monday, Sept. 11, noon, Lovell Room. Jessica Chastain and Johan Heldenbergh star. PG:13, 126 minutes, free.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, Sept. 11, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga runs in the Lovell Room on Tuesdays, 11:15 a.m. for ages 4-8. Bring a yoga mat or towel.

Art exhibit

August exhibit will feature original watercolor paintings highlighting Connecticut area landscapes by Stratford artist Mark Dittmar. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Anime Club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4-5 p.m.

Books Over Coffee

Vivec Chanbhag’s Chekhovian novella Ghachar Chochar is the topic of the next book discussion Wednesday, Sept. 27, noon, Lovell Room. The story concerns a modern-day Indian family and the twisted lives that are intertwined. Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.