LETTER: Who is Greg Cann?

To the Editor:

Who does he think he is? Greg Cann is a councilman who has been asking questions that most won’t or don’t. So many the Mayor has called him a “serial questioner.” Why does he do this? I believe it’s because Greg doesn’t let others guide the information he needs to make an educated and informed decision, he knows what he needs and asks for it.

Who does he think he is? Greg Cann is an advocate for financial accountability at Town Hall, voting to stop the illegal use of Enterprise funds and pushed for Project Labor Agreement for the Stratford High School rebuild that gives local workers and businesses first priority for hiring, keeping labor and material dollars in our community. Greg has documented inaccurate data, financial inconsistencies and has called for an independent audit of the Board of Education.

Who does he think he is? Greg Cann is accessible to his constituents in the 5th District; he listens to our concerns, shows us the best course of action and then follows up on our progress. Potholes get filled, sidewalks repaired, Stonybrook Gardens Co-op (second largest taxpayer in Stratford) gets assistance to complete their federally subsidized drainage project and Nichols School finally gets the bump it needs for the parking lot and student drop-off it’s been waiting for far too long.

Who does he think he is? Greg Cann is a family man that is well immersed in our district and the Stratford community. You can see Greg at most of our community events with his amazing wife, Immacula, their children, grandchildren and so many people that are grateful to call him friend.

That is who Greg Cann is, a qualified councilman, an advocate, a concerned neighbor, a friend.