LETTER: Tichy wants your vote

To the Editor:

If elected as councilman I will help the new Mayor and Town Council move the town forward in a bipartisan fashion.

I promise to assist the new Mayor in finding “systemic” reforms for setting Stratford on a better and enduring fiscal path.

I promise that during Town Council meetings I will not walk out of meetings and refuse to conduct the Towns business.

I promise to be civil during Town Council meetings.

I promise to be an advocate for our overall school system, teachers and most of all our children. I want to ensure our teachers are supported with the tools they need, our schools are safe places to learn and we can be in a position to compete academically with other town/regions. For our children and town as a whole, our education system must be at a level above decent. Greatness is the word I choose to describe what I desire for the Stratford school system.

I promise to do my part to set the town on a sound fiscal path by doing my due diligence prior to annual budget meetings/negotiations. My goals are to intelligently re-shape the Town budget in a prudent fiscal manner that should stabilize our taxes, re-build our Reserve Fund, improve our bond ratings all resulting in higher home values and consistent Town services.

My goal is to maintain current town infrastructure, as it was originally intended and designed, and not to unwisely spend Town resources on whimsical and wasteful new projects.

Other town and District 2 concerns that I promise to work towards a solution on:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency remediation and Interstate 95 exit/on ramps – working with Town Hall, the EPA, State Department of Transportation and our neighbors to expedite the planned work and to help create a desirable and attractive final design that enhances the finished area around Ferry Creek and Ferry Boulevard. This would include plantings, sidewalks, bike lanes and street lighting from Uberti’s Seafood to the Devon Bridge.

Shakespeare property – I will support a plan for redevelopment of the Shakespeare Theatre hopefully with the support of a large financial backer that can rehabilitate the Theater and grounds of the valuable Town asset without additional Stratford taxpayer support.

The former AAA site – An acceptable solution to the failed AAA site that the town, developers and neighbors are all comfortable with and finally remove the abandoned blighted building that currently exists.

Avco – I will support the Mayor and Town Council in removing the final roadblocks that are preventing the development of this incredibly beautiful and strategically located piece of valuable property.

Ron Tichy