Perry House gets grant for Youth Leadership Program

The vision of Carole Adzima, executive director of Perry House in Stratford, was to create a new program focusing on helping high-schoolers develop critical leadership skills had wide support, but the plan needed some help to make it happen. That’s when she turned to State Rep. Laura Hoydick, R-120, who helped form a partnership with Stratford Community Services and Sterling House, and helped land a critical $10,000 grant from AT&T to get the program off the ground.

“At Perry House we have been doing programs for third- to fifth-graders since our inception in 2004,” said Adzima. “I have been thinking of a program for many years for helping high schoolers develop leadership skills they will need in college and beyond, but to make it successful, I knew we would need some partners. That’s when I turned to State Rep. Laura Hoydick. She thought it was a great idea, and we brought in Sterling House and Stratford Community Services.”

Hoydick said she was “pleased to help assemble a talented group from Stratford who have a great record of producing exceptional programs, and I am certain this new Youth Leadership Development Program for high schoolers will be excellent.”

Hoydick added that Adzima’s idea is “terrific” and she was pleased to support her vision.

“We are proud to support the Youth Leadership Development Program here in Stratford Connecticut,” said AT&T Connecticut External Affairs Director Kelly Bettuchi. “Programs like this ensure all of our local students receive opportunities they need to succeed, both in their academic careers and professional futures. We look forward to seeing these young students thrive in high school and beyond.”

Amanda Meeson, executive director of Sterling House, also had praise for Adzima’s plans. “We’re historic neighbors here in Stratford, and we’re happy to be a part of this Youth Leadership Program in Stratford that will help graduating kids contribute in their community but get them on the right path to be leaders at large upon graduation.”

“I was thrilled to get the opportunity to be a part of this,” said Tamara Trojanowski, Stratford Youth Service Bureau Director. “We really believe that the more opportunities we can give our young people to be leaders the better.”