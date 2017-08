The Stratford Registrar of Voters office host an extended registration session on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. The registrar’s office is located in Room 117 of Stratford Town Hall.

All voters who are U.S. citizens and residents of Stratford and are at least 17-years-old who will become 18 by Nov. 7 are eligible to register and vote in this year’s party primaries on Sept. 12.