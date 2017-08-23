Obituary: William F. Perillo Sr., 68, of Stratford

William F. Perillo Sr., 68, of Stratford, retired from Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of Andrea Eannotti Perillo, died Aug. 17, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Sara (Quinn) Perillo.

Besides his wife, he is survived by children, Michael Perillo, William Perillo Jr., and Krissy Nunno, Stacy Perillo and Kevin Drotos, all of Stratford, sisters and brothers-in-law, Geri and Joseph Owen, Frank and Kristy Eannotti of Stratford and Jennifer and Armando Goncalves of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Also predeceased by brother, Joseph Jr.

Burial will be Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m., in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. All other service have been omitted. Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions: Smilow Cancer Care Center, 5520 Park Avenue, Garden Level, Trumbull, CT 06611.