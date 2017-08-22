Paul has Penders’ support

You and your families have probably played on the field named for my father, Jim Penders. Penders Field is where Joe Paul and I played in our Stratford High School days, back when Stratford High was one of the best high schools in Fairfield County.
Joe Paul loves Stratford just as much as I do. We were friends and teammates. We were excited to wake up every morning in Stratford – whether during school or in summer – when we always had things to do and enjoyed life to the fullest.
I taught at SHS in 1969; our students got admitted to great universities. Our town attracted great teachers. Business boomed. People moved to Stratford because of lower taxes, great schools, job opportunities, youth activities, and a real sense of community.
What happened?
Joe knows and so do I. Political corruption and outrageous taxes. Smart young people moved to towns like Monroe, Trumbull, Shelton, and Milford to start families and open businesses. Career politicians became entrenched with one goal: make money and move on.
Joe cares and so do I.
Joe was an outstanding student and leader. Joe Paul invested his whole life and career in Stratford. His sincere passion and dedication to Stratford are unquestionable. His experience on the planning and zoning commission and in the financial services industry has prepared him for the job of Mayor.
I’m endorsing Joe Paul.
Joe Paul is honest and compassionate. He has the knowledge and experience to get things done. He will roll up his sleeves and compete for Stratford. He understands what makes a hometown great. He knows how important cultural institutions are to a city.
Joe will bring back the Shakespeare Theatre, work tirelessly to lower taxes, and make Stratford a great place to live.
I love Stratford and I love and respect Joe Paul. Joe is family to me.
Vote for Joe Paul on Sept. 12 and you won’t regret it. Joe is someone we can all be proud to call mayor.
Tom Penders
Stratford High School Class of 1963
Narragansett, Rhode Island