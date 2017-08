Stratford Recreation Department offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Stratford Bike Club ride

The Stratford Recreation Bike Club is scheduling several bike rides for beginners to serious bicyclists. The next in the series is Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. leaving from the Dock Shopping Center to Silver Sands Beach in Milford. The 16-mile route will feature an ice cream option at Walnut Beach. Visit the Facebook page Stratford Housatonic Greenway for more information regarding the route and to register. Watch the Recreation website and the Facebook page if there is inclement weather. Those under 16 must wear a helmet and those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool art

Through painting, drawing, and different art materials children ages 3-5 will create original artwork and develop motor skills. Fee is $50 for five sessions and includes supplies, held at the Birdseye Complex on Wednesdays, 4-4:45. Fall class begins Sept. 27, with registration from Aug. 28-Sept. 22.

Art ‘Fun’damentals

Children in grades K-3 meet for five sessions beginning Sept. 27, 5-5:45, Birdseye Complex. A range of basic media skills are developed including painting, drawing, and collage with texture, lines and color. Fee is $50, and includes supplies. Register from Aug. 28-Sept. 22. Late fall class begins Nov. 8.

Soccer skills and drills

Class introduces basic soccer skills such as dribbling, goalkeeping, passing, running and agility through various drills and games in a non-competitive environment for ages 3-5 beginning Sept. 27, 5-5:45, Birdseye Complex. Fee is $55 for eight sessions. Registration is Aug. 28-Sept. 22.

Track and field for youth

A basic track and field class for ages 5-8 emphasizes fitness and fun in a non-competitive environment. Children will learn running techniques, hurdles, jumping, baton handling and throwing events, held at the Birdseye Complex on Wednesdays, 4-4:45, beginning Sept. 27, with registration Aug. 28-Sept. 22; $55 for eight weeks.

Books, boogie, cooks & crafts

Class for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will incorporate books, music, instruments, exploring, centers, circle time, stories, cooking and crafts. 10 sessions held at the Birdseye Complex on Thursdays, 9:30-10:15 a.m., beginning Sept. 28; fee is $85. Registration is Aug. 28-Sept. 22.

Youth dance lessons

Build basic and proper dance foundations and have fun in a noncompetitive environment. Come alone or with friends and learn to dance, exercise and have fun. The fall session begins on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Ages 3-5 from 5-5:45 p.m. with Tap & Ballet & Jazz; Ages 6-10, 6-6:45 with Hip Hop & Jazz. Classes are eight weeks, fee is $65. Registration is Aug. 28-Sept. 22.

Summer sunset concert series

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.

Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.

Toddler open gym

Open gym time for children ages 1-3 and their caregiver to tumble on mats, explore, climb, use a balance beam, swing on a bar, jump, play with various balls and have fun socializing with others. Each class ends with a brief circle time. Fee is $50 for eight weeks, offered either Mondays or Fridays from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Birdseye Complex. Begins Sept. 25 or Sept. 29. Registration is Aug. 29-Sept. 22.

9/11 Memorial trip

Bus trip to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Saturday, Sept. 9 includes admission to the 9/11 Memorial, Museum and One World Observatory. Cost is $143 for residents and $148 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

Rhode Island lighthouse cruise

Bus trip to Rhode Island Sunday, Sept. 17 includes 90-minute cruise showcasing some of Rhode Island’s lighthouses, and lunch at the Quonset Officers Club. Cost is $121 for residents, and $126 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street. Registration ends Sept. 4 or until full.

Fall swim team

Fall Swim Team for ages 8-16 at Flood Pool runs Sept. 11-Nov. 11. Ages 8-10 meets on Mondays and Wednesdays, 7-8 p.m.; ages 11-16 meets on Tuesday and Thursdays, 7-8 p.m. Both ages meet on Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. Registration is through Sept. 8. Fee is $150.

Saturday Lego Science Club

Four-week Saturday Science Club for children in grades 1-6 begins Sept. 16, 9-noon. The club will have classroom instruction on engineering and other science experiments. Registration is through Sept. 9. Cost is $150. Registration online at townofstratford.com/recreration or in

person at the Recreation Office located at 468 Birdseye Street.

Youth tennis lessons

Outdoor youth tennis lessons will be held Tuesdays at Bunnell Tennis Courts Sept. 19-Oct. 17 for five weeks with registration through Sept. 10. Pee Wee (ages 3-4), 3:30-4, $75; Beginner/advanced beginner (ages 5-7 and 8-10), 4-5 p.m., $105; Beginner and advanced beginner for ages 8-10 and 11-14, 5-6 p.m., $105; Low Intermediate/intermediate, ages 8-10 and 11-14, 5-6 p.m., $105.

Archery

Beginner archery class instruction will be held Saturdays at Roosevelt Forest Sept. 16-Nov. 4. Registration is through Sept. 8. The time for ages 10-12 is 9-10 a.m.; ages 12-16, 10-11 a.m.; and 17 and older, noon-1 p.m. Classes are one hour and all equipment is supplied. Fee is $150 for eight weeks. Co-sponsored with Stratford PAL. Youth Archery 2 will be from 11-noon. Fee is $100. Adult beginner class will be noon-1 p.m. Fee is $100. Archery 2 for Adults is noon-1 p.m. (same time as the adult beginner class).

Town-wide play auditions

The Recreation Department will hold its third annual town-wide play, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot on Jan. 12 and 13, 2018. Auditions for actors, singers and dancers will be held Sept. 12 and 22, at 6 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex. The play is for adults and youth in grade 6 and up. Rehearsals will be in the evening. Fee is $95, which may be offset by selling playbill advertisements. For more information, call 203-385-4052.

Volunteer program for teens

Stratford Recreation is looking for youth interested in volunteering. Teens in or entering grades 8-12 are eligible. The department offers a variety of programs during the school year that can utilize youth volunteers. Opportunities include after school sports, learning programs, and special events throughout the year. Our volunteers must fill out an application and go through an interview. The application may be found on the website or in the guidance departments at the middle and high schools.

Hobby Quest

Hobby Quest for elementary age students in grades 1-6 runs Sept. 18-Oct. 23 and Oct. 9-27. Registration is through Sept. 15, and may be done at townofstratford.com/recreation or in person at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street. Hobby Quest programs foster self-esteem and creative development, all while teaching hands-on skills. Classes are for six weeks for one hour right after school. Fee is $115. There must be at least six students registered for the program to be held. Different programs include: Aviation, photography, fashion, and magic; hobbyquest.com.

Mad Science

Six-week Mad Science after school class for grades 1-5 runs at Eli Whitney and Nichols on Monday, Victoria Soto and Johnson Academy on Wednesday and Wilcoxson on Friday. Cost is $105. This session is Crazy Chemworks. Registration is through Sept. 15 and may be done at townofstratford.com, in person Monday-Friday, 8-4, at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye St.

Drills and Skills basketball

Six-week introductory level basketball and life skills program for youth in grades K-2 and 4-6 will be held Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., Sept. 19-Oct. 24, at the Birdseye Complex. Youth will get hands-on basketball drills and age appropriate life skills topics related to wellness and fitness, communication, goal setting, decision-making and problem-solving. Registration is through Sept. 15. Fee is $35. Drills 2: Registration is Oct. 16-Nov. 3. Class runs Nov. 7-Dec. 12.

Chess club

Chess Club for all levels runs Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m., or Thursdays, 4-6 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex. Registration is through Sept. 15. Class begins Sept. 19 for Tuesday and Sept. 21 for Thursday. Fee per day is $85 for eight weeks.No experience required. Must have eight participants to run the program.

Kickboxing

Kickboxing for adults and teens runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights, 6-7 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex. Cost is $90 for three times a week. Registration is through Sept. 15. Class begins Sept. 18.

Garlic festival, foliage cruise

Bus trip to the Hudson Valley Saturday, Sept. 30 includes admission to the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival and the Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise. Cost is $109 for residents and $114 for non residents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street. Registration ends Sept. 16 or until full.

Brooklyn & the Bridge

Bus trip to Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, Sept. 23 includes a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, cheesecake at Junior’s, a tour of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and a walk along the Coney Island boardwalk. Cost is $109 for residents and $114 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

NY Circle Line Cruise, Madame Tussauds

Bus trip to New York City Sunday, Sept. 24 includes 90-minute Circle Line cruise and entrance to Madame Tussauds wax museum. Cost is $123 for residents and $128 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

Girls basketball travel league

New addition to the Girls Basketball Program for the U 12 (grade 5 & 6) and U 15 (grades 7 & 8). Travel teams compete in more competitive travel games. All interested girls must try out on Friday, Oct. 6 or 13, 6-8 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 7 10-11:30 a.m., at the Birdseye Complex. To play on the travel teams, girls must also be registered, paid and play in the Recreation League as well. Travel team practices will begin in November. Travel fee is $125.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation Department offers a variety of themed birthday parties. Contact the Recreation Office for reservations and complete details. Birthday parties are held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. All parties are private and include trained party staff. There is no double booking for any party.

Flood Pool

Open swim and lane laps Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Classes started May 3. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Beach sticker attendants

Beach sticker attendants will be on duty at Short and Long Beach through Labor Day, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dogs not allowed on beaches

The Town of Stratford wishes to remind residents and visitors that dogs are no longer allowed on Stratford beaches. The Town approved an ordinance allowing dogs on beaches during the off-season which is designated as December-March. Owners found not complying will be fined.

Recreation office open for permits

The Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, is open on Saturdays, 8-2 through Sept. 30. Launching ramp permits will be available for purchase. A boat and trailer registration must be shown. Resident fee is $25 and nonresident is $125.

To obtain a sticker one must show the car registration and proof of residency (example: tax bill, car license, utility bill) to receive a “resident” sticker. The Recreation Department will be open for permits Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:15 pm and Saturday, 8-2.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.