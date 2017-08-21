Stratford Star

Eclipse stirs excitement in Stratford

By Melvin Mason on August 21, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Visitors young and old turned their gazes skyward on Monday outside of Stratford Library to watch the afternoon eclipse. — Contributed photo

Stratford residents spent Monday afternoon with glances aimed skyward.

Town residents joined with the rest of the country on Monday in looking to see the phenomenon of the eclipse of the sun.

While Stratford and the rest of Connecticut did not get to witness a total eclipse, even a partial blocking of the sun captivated viewers who observed the marvel in any number of ways. Some used special eclipse glasses to gaze at the eclipse without damaging their eyes. People without the glasses resorted to simpler technology, using old cereal boxes, aluminum foil and a bit of tape.

Stratford Library was one of the places where people converged to see the eclipse. Library Director Sheri Syzmanski nearly 200 people registered for an eclipse watch event and many people called in to ask just what was happening.

“We had a great time,” Syzmanski said. “We live streamed it so people could see it in other parts of the country. And we talked about ‘spacety’ [combining space and safety] because we didn’t want anyone to hurt themselves.” The library received hundreds of eclipse-viewing glasses thanks to a grant from NASA.

Syzmanski said about 40 to 50 people were outside of the library watching the eclipse and “getting a little sunburn.” Even though the sun wasn’t blotted out like it was in places like Oregon and Kentucky, Syzmanski said many Stratfordites were amazed and astounded.

“It was my first time using the glasses. I thought it was really cool to look up and see a crescent sun,” she said. “To see the sun in that shape was really cool.”

If you missed the eclipse, you’ll have to wait a while to see the next one, which is set to take place in 2024.

